Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 59.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 68,276 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at about $9,712,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at about $499,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,340. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

