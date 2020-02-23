Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $206,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,424,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.98. 916,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $133.87 and a twelve month high of $175.74. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

