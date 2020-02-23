Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,195,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

