Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE BHC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,195,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
