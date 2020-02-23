Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,568,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,669 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 2,978.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,657 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,712,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genpact by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,112,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,101,000 after purchasing an additional 108,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,444 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on G. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,940,449 shares of company stock valued at $516,031,186. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $43.66. 796,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,279. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

