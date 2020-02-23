Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Five9 by 12.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Five9 by 24.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 24.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000.

FIVN traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,073. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -915.63, a P/E/G ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.74.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $818,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,852,072.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Kam sold 3,007 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $202,461.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,418 shares of company stock worth $16,275,896. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

