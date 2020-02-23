Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

In related news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $535,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,104 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEL stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.41. 290,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,771. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.02.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

