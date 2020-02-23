Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,269,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 283,789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

STX stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $294,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,612 shares of company stock worth $4,759,820. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

