Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 27,009.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after buying an additional 4,226,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,185,000 after buying an additional 3,353,611 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 18.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,143,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,341,000 after buying an additional 2,218,914 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,421,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,873,000 after buying an additional 1,751,951 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,021,000 after buying an additional 1,565,116 shares during the period.

VICI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,698,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,780. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 83.01 and a quick ratio of 83.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

