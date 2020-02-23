Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

HDS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.01. 812,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,373. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

