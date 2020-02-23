Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 261.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,955,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,949. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Redburn Partners began coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

