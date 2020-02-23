Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $25,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,334,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,184 shares in the company, valued at $34,347,204.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $1,130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average is $85.63. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.