Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voit & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 200,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cross Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Shares of ST stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. 395,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,771. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

