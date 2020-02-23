Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,684,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,972,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 84,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $3.68 on Friday, reaching $391.50. The stock had a trading volume of 641,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,902. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $349.71 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.51.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.