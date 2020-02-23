Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 720 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 21.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 840,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,157,000 after acquiring an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 27.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 590,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 125,898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 22.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 155.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 70,148 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ RPD traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. 645,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,780. Rapid7 Inc has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $66.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,910,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $490,843.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,299,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,926 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.