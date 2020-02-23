Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,809 Shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 224.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 15.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 717.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $46.37. 24,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

