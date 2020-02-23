Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMSY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,572,000 after purchasing an additional 737,668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,998,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

HMSY traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. 2,294,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,312. HMS Holdings Corp has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

