Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $423,000 Position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $7,705,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $2,946,000.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,163. The company has a market cap of $569.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.63. MGP Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $100.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

