Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 52,008 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,008 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,374,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,779. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

