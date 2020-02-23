Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 7,078 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 285,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,360 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. 2,100,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,902. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

