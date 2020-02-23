Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

PK traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. 3,894,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,315. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

