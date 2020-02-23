Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 109.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 883,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,734 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $5,666,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $5,032,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 67,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.09. 201,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,612. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 152.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Brink’s declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

