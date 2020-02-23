Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $367,000 Investment in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 1,589,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,231. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

FOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

