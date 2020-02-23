Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $410,000 in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,718,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 338,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after buying an additional 124,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,069,000 after buying an additional 120,323 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,002,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,446,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMP. CL King began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE:CMP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,009. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

