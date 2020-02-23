Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $383,000 in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,256. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

