Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $417,000 Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,880 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $76,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 271,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,501. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

