Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,674. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

