Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 7,815 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 573.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 313,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,823,000 after acquiring an additional 380,297 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 63.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 951,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,673,000 after buying an additional 369,466 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 401,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after buying an additional 274,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,747,000 after buying an additional 267,663 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on iRobot in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.99.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. 940,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,848. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $132.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

