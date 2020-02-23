Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 35,657 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $75,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. 2,201,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,812. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

In other news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

