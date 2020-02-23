Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Shares in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MSG Networks by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,889,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 119,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter worth $874,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of MSGN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. 752,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,610. MSG Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $860.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.75.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $187.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

