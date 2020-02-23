Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Onespan from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Onespan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onespan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Onespan alerts:

Shares of OSPN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. 168,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,398. Onespan has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $767.44 million, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.77.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 51,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $1,029,220.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at $111,436,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onespan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Onespan by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Onespan by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Onespan by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Onespan by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.