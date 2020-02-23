Odyssey Market Cap Reaches $3.27 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bittrex, Gate.io and Bit-Z. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $351,743.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.69 or 0.02931745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00230320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00143257 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, CoinTiger, LBank, Upbit, Bit-Z, Huobi, IDEX, FCoin, Kucoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

