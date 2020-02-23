ODEM (ODE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $366,667.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, ODEM has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $11.35 million and approximately $366,667.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

