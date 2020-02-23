Obyte (GBYTE) Market Cap Tops $20.14 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.25 or 0.00275293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $20.14 million and approximately $6,230.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.02946961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00230087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00144066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Obyte Profile

GBYTE is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,229 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

