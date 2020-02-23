Nxt Price Hits $0.0156 on Major Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX and Indodax. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $15.58 million and $1.87 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00016493 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00014519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023628 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006198 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, CoinEgg, Upbit, SouthXchange, Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin, OKEx, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.