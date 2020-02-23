Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Novanta alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.01. The stock had a trading volume of 125,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,222. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Novanta has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,893 shares of company stock valued at $37,327,381 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,763,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 239,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.