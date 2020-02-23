Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Novan, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies using its nitric oxide platform for dermatology. The Company’s product candidates primarily include SB204, SB206, SB208 and SB414 which are in pre-clinical trial stage. It develops product through Nitricil technology(TM). Novan, Inc. is based in Durham, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Novan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Novan currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.83.

Shares of NOVN stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Novan by 11.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

