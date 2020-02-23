Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,549,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,502. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,265,000 after buying an additional 315,970 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

