North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Set at C$24.00 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$24.00 target price on North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NOA. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

TSE NOA opened at C$13.90 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$12.87 and a 52 week high of C$18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.01. The stock has a market cap of $382.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

