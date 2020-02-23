Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Down 9.8%

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)’s share price was down 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.89, approximately 718,278 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 289,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Several analysts recently commented on LASR shares. BidaskClub lowered Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Nlight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Nlight in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Nlight alerts:

The company has a market cap of $748.76 million, a PE ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.34 million. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Nlight’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nlight Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nlight news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,405 shares of company stock worth $419,298 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nlight by 43.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nlight by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nlight by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nlight by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nlight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.