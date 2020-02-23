Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Acquires 86 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.8% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $57.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,095.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,609,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,071.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,968.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,826.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.