Nexus (NXS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $76,233.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Cryptopia. Nexus has a market cap of $13.94 million and $76,233.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

