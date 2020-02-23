Nexo Market Cap Hits $111.32 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Nexo has a market cap of $111.32 million and $17.06 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.02949354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00230352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00143840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, Bitbns, Fatbtc, YoBit, DDEX, Allbit, Bancor Network and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

