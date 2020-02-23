Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

