New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and issued a $0.65 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $0.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. New Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.99.

Shares of New Gold stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,041,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,053. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in New Gold by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 79,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 221,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

