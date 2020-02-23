New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report sales of $65.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.61 million and the highest is $66.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full-year sales of $260.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.09 million to $260.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $287.06 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $299.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Age Beverages.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NBEV shares. Northland Securities started coverage on New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Haas bought 100,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 479,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,822.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 58,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. 5,532,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. New Age Beverages has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

