Neutron Price Hits $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Neutron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a market cap of $328,351.00 and approximately $125.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neutron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

