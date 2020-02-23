Nestree (EGG) Hits Market Cap of $1.95 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. Nestree has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $799,673.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00048930 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001072 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,867.67 or 0.99598517 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00074854 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000902 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000420 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,051,319 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

