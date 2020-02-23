Nebula AI Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. Nebula AI has a total market capitalization of $440,081.00 and $7.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00047893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00491600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.21 or 0.06559487 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027684 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004958 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,890,216,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.