Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYOK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Myokardia stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.55. 347,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,159. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.09. Myokardia has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73.

In other Myokardia news, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,383,689.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $325,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,828 shares of company stock worth $6,099,362 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myokardia during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

