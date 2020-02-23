MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,567,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,803 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 946,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,383,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.08. 2,012,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,240. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.367 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

